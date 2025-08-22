Tommy Dreamer Addresses Jordynne Grace's Place In WWE NXT Vs. Expectations

Jordynne Grace was the first name to jump over to WWE during the promotion's partnership with TNA, and based on her run in the latter promotion, some fans expected her to dominate the "NXT" roster. However, that's not been the case at all, and according to Tommy Dreamer, this is something he's also noticed and been frustrated with.

"Jordynne Grace, the most dominant female in TNA, has yet to hold the NXT title," Dreamer expressed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." And Jordynne has had, like, matches of the year; I think she was back-to-back matches in TNA. And you thought she would come in and destroy that division; however, she's now fighting, still, and not positioned on the top-top." Dreamer further pointed out that Grace has lost clean on multiple occasions already, which seems to be the veteran exclaiming that she can't be as dominant in "NXT" at this stage.

"Listen, I love Jordynne Grace, I've been with her for so long in TNA, but also to watch her grow, and her story; which you'd know if you've followed her," Dreamer added, recalling how much he's seen Grace go through in her life across the past few years and praised here for being vulnerable during her candid sit-down interview. "There are millions of men and women that feel like that. But when she said 'for all those Jordynnes out there/little Jordynnes out there' it's kinda giving you hope that – yes – you can do better, and be better."

