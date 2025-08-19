Sheamus Vs. Rusev (With Hardcore Stipulation) Added To WWE Clash In Paris PLE

Sheamus and Rusev will settle their differences in a Donnybrook match at WWE Clash in Paris.

The former League of Nations' stablemates have been feuding since June, with Sheamus looking to curb the recently returned Rusev's momentum after his dominant wins over Otis and Akira Tozawa. He failed in that bid at first, losing via submission to Rusev, before getting his win back a few weeks later and setting up their trilogy bout earlier this month.

That match ended in a double count-out as the pair opted to continue their brawl outside of the ring, and that has been where the action has stayed up until this week's "WWE Raw." During which, Sheamus had a brief interview segment with Jackie Redmond, addressing their beef before Rusev entered the frame behind them calling Sheamus' name for another fight. Before they could get into things, officials separated them and Adam Pearce announced that they would be getting their last bout at Clash in Paris. Count-outs and disqualifications will not be an issue, with Pearce adding that it will be a Donnybrook match.

Sheamus has been in three Donnybrook matches since 2022, the first of which a singles clash with Drew McIntyre ending in a loss. He and the Brawling Brutes wrestled one more that year to defeat Imperium, and he brought the match back in 2024 for a singles win over Pete Dunne.