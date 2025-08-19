TNA's Mike Santana Reveals If He's Spoken To Ex-Tag Partner Ortiz Since Leaving AEW

TNA star Mike Santana has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner Angel Ortiz.

Santana and Ortiz, who were tag team partners for over a decade but reportedly had a rift sometime in 2023, with reports suggesting that Santana didn't want to team with Ortiz. The TNA wrestler revealed that he and Ortiz don't talk anymore, during a recent conversation on "Insight."

"No. There hasn't been communication on his end, and there hasn't been on my end, you know, and I think, like, I don't know, it's weird," he said.

When asked if they had a falling out personally that led to a breakdown in communication, Santana was coy about it but said that he doesn't hold any grudges. He said that they didn't talk even when he was out of action

"I'm good on my end. Like I don't hold anything. I don't have, you know — we had our match, our last match, and it went, I feel like it went great. We let out a lot of steam, we spoke afterwards, and I told him, you know, good luck, and I hope the best for you and whatever, and that was it," Santana said. "When I was out, there wasn't any communication either. So it was like, all right, well I guess I know where we are. It is what it is."

Santana said he only wishes the best for Ortiz and his family, and also wishes him success in his career. He previously stated that their split was due to differing visions for the tag team, claiming they had "grown apart" after a decade of wrestling together. Santana had asked for his release in 2024 and left AEW, later joining TNA, while Ortiz has remained with AEW, although he's been used sporadically.