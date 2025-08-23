Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer Details Impact John Cena Has Had On His Career

Spending more than a decade working in WWE, Bishop Dyer (AKA Baron Corbin) had the opportunity to wrestle some of the industry's biggest stars, such as Kurt Angle and John Cena. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer looked back on his time spent working with Cena, both in the ring and backstage.

"I will forever tribute 90% of my success to John and the knowledge that he gave me," Dyer said.

One example Dyer brought up involved his 2016 feud against Kalisto in WWE. The wrestler recalled an event where he was cutting a promo while simultaneously putting Kalisto into a submission hold, but the crowd wasn't responding. After the segment, Dyer approached Cena backstage and asked him for advice on how to improve the reaction, and Cena suggested that he talk less. That way, the audience would have an opportunity to express themselves. Sure enough, the next night, Dyer followed Cena's advice and got a stronger reaction from the audience.

"I'm very, very good at being able to work or cut promos but also listen to the audience at the same time, and that's all because of John," Dyer continued. "John wants to listen to everything he's doing, he wants to hear the reaction. You can instantly tell if it's good or it's bad, and I've gained that knowledge through him."

According to Dyer, there's only one other wrestler who joins Cena in the conversation of being the greatest to ever do it, and that's Roman Reigns. Over more than a decade in WWE together, Dyer had numerous opportunities to get in the ring and learn from Reigns, including singles matches at WWE TLC 2019 as well as both the Royal Rumble and Super Showdown in 2020.

