WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Predicts TNA's Position In Wrestling Marketplace In A Year

When All Elite Wrestling burst onto the wrestling scene in 2019, they quickly became the second largest promotion in the industry behind WWE, having grown through signing major stars like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, while also securing a TV deal on TNT. However, throughout this year, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling has started to gain traction after forming a partnership with WWE this past January, and although they haven't matched AEW's viewership or ticket sales just yet, former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes they are rapidly catching up to the Jacksonville-based promotion. In an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Bischoff predicted when TNA could supersede AEW and become the second greatest wrestling company in the world.

"By this time next year ... I think in terms of television ratings, popularity, yeah they could be number two in a minute," Bischoff explained. "They're doing the basics and producing a show for the mainstream wrestling audience, not for that 10% hardcore sicko that everybody thinks is a cool demo cause it's not."

Although Bischoff believes in TNA's growth, he stated that the company also needs to collaborate with the right television partners and lock down a broadcast deal in order to succeed, otherwise he feels it will be near impossible to surpass AEW within the next year.

