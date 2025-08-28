John Cena Credits This WWE Name With Basically 'Creating' Him

John Cena's record-breaking WWE career has elevated him to — arguably — one of the greatest to have ever stepped in a WWE ring. However, Cena wasn't always the superstar he is today, and during an interview appearance on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," the veteran credited the person he admits essentially gave him all the success he has in the industry today.

Reflecting on his career in 2006, Cena revealed that McMahon sat with him and helped him evolve past his persona both on and off camera. "If you hadn't sat with John Cena then, I'd be... not only did you sit with me, you pretty much created [me]," he recalled. "If you ask me what I was born to do, my response in 2006 would be 'I am a WWE Superstar. It is what I was born for.' That's... At 48? That's not why I was born."

Cena further reflected on what he calls "the forever question" — why we are born — and concluded that human beings are insignificant and that the key to life is finding beauty in the mundane things and ultimately making it significant. "You have been in my life and out of my life in places where I've needed you. You've told me exactly what I needed to hear," Cena told McMahon. "You have been a mentor in my life with all the things that you shared and allowed me to learn from; every single thing you've said I've never not learned from."

