John Cena Ranks His Recent WWE Title Win Among The Rest

Whether it's his iconic 380-day championship reign in the late 2000s, or tying Ric Flair's record for most world titles in 2017, John Cena's resume features some of the most memorable championship reigns in WWE history, regardless of fan reception. After capturing 17 world titles, it can be difficult to determine which reign was Cena's best, but according to the champ himself at Philadelphia Fan Expo this past weekend, his current reign is undoubtedly his favorite.

"Yikes, I mean it's got to be this one. If everything lines up, this is the one I'm taking home with me to put on my mantle. So hopefully this one."

After defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena promised to retire the title this upcoming December when he officially steps away from professional wrestling. However, before the next list of competitors have the opportunity to defeat Cena for the championship, R-Truth will challenge the 48-year-old in singles action at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. R-Truth helped Cena defeat Randy Orton at Backlash earlier this month, but he accidentally offended the 17-time World Champion at the post-show press conference, saying that he'll still support him even if fans believe he can't wrestle. This led Cena to deliver an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth through the conference table, claiming he stepped "Over the line," and will face repercussions.

