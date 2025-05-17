John Cena Vs. R-Truth, WrestleMania 41 Rematch Set For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During "WWE SmackDown," two matches were added to "Saturday Night's Main Event," including the previously reported match between R-Truth and John Cena.

In a sitdown interview with Wade Barrett, Truth stated he doesn't want to fight Cena, "but if I have to beat him back to his senses, then I will do it." Last Saturday at Backlash, Truth kept Cena from getting punted by Randy Orton, thus ensuring he retained the WWE Championship. During the post-show press conference, Truth confronted Cena and received an AA through the table. WWE confirmed the match would take place at "Saturday Night's Main Event;" as of this writing, the title does not appear to be on the line.

Later in a vignette, Damian Priest recounted how he and Drew McIntyre have got in each other's business and he's mad at himself "for getting stuck in this vortex that is Drew McIntyre's petty, childish, vindictive, bulls***. We need a conclusion, Drew." That conclusion will come in the form of a Steel Cage match, a rematch from WrestleMania 41, where McIntyre defeated Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. The match was made official after McIntyre accepted it during a promo segment in the ring.

Cena vs. Truth and Priest vs. McIntyre join CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the "SNME" card, as well as "Main Event" Jey Uso putting his title on the line against Logan Paul, with GUNTHER to challenge the winner on June 9. "SNME" takes place in Tampa, Florida on May 24.