GUNTHER To Face Winner Of Top WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match On 6/9 Raw

During "WWE Raw", GUNTHER came to the ring while the man who made him tap out was addressing the fans. GUNTHER is still mad that Jey Uso is the champion and said Uso isn't comfortable as champion. Uso will face Logan Paul at "Saturday Night's Main Event" and "The Ring General" declared that he will challenge the winner of the match the following night on the June 9th episode of "Raw".

He told Uso one of them will have the "opportunity to hand the championship back to its rightful owner... me, the 'Ring General', GUNTHER!" He went on to say that he hopes it's Uso, so he can beat him to shut him and all his fans up. GUNTHER also wants to put Uso in his place. Uso retorted that he is in his place.

Last week, Paul blindsided Uso after the show went off air. Dressed in a hoodie, he punched Uso when he was high fiving fans. He ran off before Sami Zayn & CM Punk could do anything. At some point, the match was made official for "Saturday Night Main Event". GUNTHER defeated Pat McAfee by choking him out last Saturday at "Backlash".