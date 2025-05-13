Huge Tag Team Match Set For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event After Raw Confrontation

Another match has been set for Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend and Sami Zayn and CM Punk will join forces to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in tag team action. Zayn and Punk came to the assist of World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso last week when he took on Rollins in the main event. The babyfaces also helped Uso against a surprise attack from Logan Paul after the show went off the air.

On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Zayn and Uso helped Punk out against Rollins in the opening segment of the show, the first time Punk addressed the crowd since his WrestleMania 41 loss where he was stabbed in the back by Paul Heyman, who aligned himself with "The Visionary." In a backstage segment after the match had been announced, Zayn asked Punk if he was good. Punk said he was having a hard time trusting anyone after Heyman betrayed him. Zayn was understanding, as he had a hard time trusting Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. Zayn said they weren't that different, but they can't get anything done with Rollins and Breakker in their way. The pair bumped fists to end the segment and solidify their alliance.