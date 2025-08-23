Bobby Lashley Details The Worst Thing About AEW President Tony Khan

Bobby Lashley is a few months away from being in AEW a full year, having debuted at Fright Night Dynamite in October 2024 after Lashley's WWE contract expired last summer. In the time since, he reunited with fellow former WWE stars Shelton Benjamin and MVP, forming the Hurt Syndicate, a new spin on his WWE faction the Hurt Business. Prior to signing, however, he sat down with AEW president Tony Khan and shared his feelings on that meeting during a recent appearance on the "F Y'all Podcast."

"We wanted to run it back and I had a talk with Tony before getting up," he said. "What I believe is you've got to have a personal... some kind of personal connection with with whoever you're working with because you don't want to work for anyone... I met Tony before signing with them; we sat down and we talked. Some people said bad things about him, some people say good things about him. So, I wanted to just kind of see for myself and when I talked to Tony, I was like, 'Man, you know what? If the worst thing about you is that you're too nice, I'm okay with that.'"

Lashley explained that he wouldn't want to take advantage of somebody who's too nice and that there are "snakes" all around the wrestling industry, adding that Khan's love for the business is one of the things he loves about him. "He loves wrestling. He really does. I think he loves wrestling and knows more about wrestling than than most of the roster."

