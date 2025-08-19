How Tommy Dreamer Says Ava Can Improve On WWE NXT

While much of her early "WWE NXT" career was spent in the ring alongside Schism, Ava now primarily resides as the on-screen General Manager for the brand. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE alum Tommy Deamer assessed Ava's journey as GM so far, while also noting ways in which she can improve her work.

"It's just getting more reps and getting more time on the mic," Dreamer said. "Backstage is one thing, pre-tapes are another. You're allowed to mess up. But they also throw her out there live and she excels. This is hard. It really and truly is to make matches all the time.

"The funny part about [TNA Director of Authority] Santino Marella, when he messes people's names up or he forgets stuff, well, it's his character, you can get away with it. You're like, 'Oh, it's Santino. He's a crazy old man.' But when you are young and controlling a roster like Ava, you have to be on point. Also, look at the shoes this girl has to fill, one of the greatest talkers of all time. Just put her in her own, where she's been, and I think she'll be very, very successful."

Ava, daughter of former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, first stepped into the role of "NXT" General Manager in January 2024, per the approval of William Regal and "NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels. Since then, Ava has formalized dozens of matches on camera, all while sometimes acting as a mediator between feuding talents. Tonight, Ava will continue her authoritative duties as "NXT" takes over Philadelphia, with Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans notably vying for an NXT Championship match.

