Ava Raine Becomes Youngest-Ever WWE GM In NXT Segment With Returning William Regal

"WWE NXT" has a new sheriff in town, and her name is Ava Raine.

Tuesday's episode of "NXT" marked an important meeting for 22-year-old Ava Raine, as she was seen standing outside the office of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. A returning William Regal then emerged from the office, sharing the news that Raine had been named as the new General Manager of "NXT," making her the youngest general manager in WWE history.

As Raine thanked Regal for sitting in on their meeting, Regal noted that while this role is often a thankless job paired with long hours, he is confident that Raine can keep up with its demands. Regal also reminded her that he is always a phone call away if she needs advice along the way.

Regal previously took on the on-screen General Manager duties for "NXT" in 2014, serving in this role until his eventual release from WWE in January 2022. Following his exit from WWE, Regal joined All Elite Wrestling, serving as a managerial figure for the Blackpool Combat Club. The veteran performer later requested his release from AEW, which was then granted in December 2022, on the condition that he could not appear on WWE television in 2023. With his non-compete clause now over, Regal is free to resume any on-screen duties that WWE may have for him, including tonight's new "NXT" GM unveiling.

Raine isn't the only member of the Samoan dynasty to receive an authority position this week. Earlier today, WWE revealed that her father, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was appointed to the board of directors at TKO Group Holdings.