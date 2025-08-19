AEW Files For Trademark On Presumed Event Name Adjacent To Old WWE & ECW Shows

AEW has filed a trademark, presumably for an upcoming show or event, in the same vein as previous WWE and ECW events in the past.

In the coming weeks, AEW will be airing its Forbidden Door and All Out pay-per-view events, while also continuing to present its weekly "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" shows.

But it would seem that a special is on the way in the next month, with a trademark filed for "September To Remember" via USPTO as it pertains to "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events."

From 1993 to 2000, ECW ran a yearly November To Remember event, first coming to pay-per-view in 1997. WWE's revived ECW brand also played host to its own December To Dismember event in 2006. And it's worth noting that AEW is set to run a spate of events in a residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, a venue synonymous with classic ECW. The "November To Remember" trademark is currently registered to Freedom Pro Wrestling in Wisconsin.

AEW plays host to a number of ECW legends, including Taz on commentary and Jerry Lynn working backstage.