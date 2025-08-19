Jim Ross Reveals Length Of AEW Deal, Whether He'll Be On Commentary At Forbidden Door

Jim Ross is in his contract month with AEW.

JR has been with AEW since April 2019, working a part-time role as play-by-play commentator after decades in the business with WWE, Jim Crockett Promotions, and NJPW to name a few.

Ross confirmed during his "Grilling JR" podcast that he would be at the booth for Forbidden Door emanating from the 02 Arena in London, putting over the venue and explaining that he went out of his way to ask Tony Khan if he was wanted for the show. He explained that Khan told him if he was happy and healthy enough to travel, then he would love to have him aboard.

His co-host, Conrad Thompson, asked if he would be working during AEW's incumbent residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. To which JR replied, "I can make that request. I did the same thing about the O2. I just sent Tony a text."

He continued, "I love where I am because no one has ever taken care of me as good as Tony Khan is and has. That's why I am so content about being there. I wanna stay here in AEW, and I want to work more, I want to be able to contribute more. So that's my goal, to stay healthy and contribute more to the company that pays me."

JR revealed that his contract was due to expire in August, but added that while he was taking nothing for granted, he knew his agent, Barry Bloom, was working on it and trusted him to work it out.