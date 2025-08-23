Hulk Hogan's Heel Turn Sent Fans Into Rage Mode, Especially This One

The late Hulk Hogan's heel turn at WCW's Bash at the Beach 1996 is one of the most consequential booking decisions in the history of pro wrestling. It turned a beloved all-American icon into a monochromatic jerk with a spayed-on beard. After the main event, the first words from the fallen hero who used to tell us to say our prayers and eat our vitamins were basically "shut up." Tears were shed, curses were screamed, and garbage was thrown — and those are just the reasonable reactions. One fan in attendance on that pivotal evening took things, perhaps, even worse than most and seemingly wanted to do something about it, so he got in the ring with Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. We believe he probably regretted the decision to act shortly after and the late Scott Hall's breakdown of the event — from a 2013 interview with Inside The Ropes — explains why.

"When Hulk did come out and turned heel at Bash At The Beach in Daytona, he gave his interview, you know: 'Hey, screw all you kids...' People were buying it as a full-on shoot!" Hall said. "People started throwing stuff in the ring, and if you watch the tape, you can see a fan hit the ring."

Sure enough, as Sting is helping Macho Man Randy Savage to the back with referee Randy Anderson, with Hogan and Hall jeering them, a large man in a white shirt and dark shorts can be seen climbing into the ring, with Nash getting ready to square up with this new, unexpected element.