9 Moments Fans Caused An Uproar At Wrestling Events

Professional wrestling fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, making their opinions known not just all across social media and other spaces online, but also while they're seated in an arena while a show is taking place. The passion of the fans and the noise they make and the energy they bring can often make or break an event, even for those watching at home, as the liveliness makes for a better viewing experience for all involved when it hypes up the wrestlers in the ring to an even better performance.

However, sometimes fans can go a step too far when it comes to showing how much they love their favorites. Fans have been known to cause an uproar in quite a few instances all across professional wrestling history, from back in the 1950s in Madison Square Garden, to WWE SummerSlam and post-WrestleMania events in the modern era. Fans have not only threatened to riot, like when a sign appeared in the crowd at ECW One Night Stand and alluded to dissension if John Cena won a match against a promotion original, they actually have, as was the case at MSG back in the day.

If riots weren't dangerous enough, fans have pushed the envelope even further and attempted to fight wrestlers in and around the ring when they felt as though they had been wronged. Others have attacked wrestlers out of the blue, and arena security has had to get involved. Despite those scary instances of fan craziness, sometimes fan uproar at a wrestling event can be entertaining, and even worked into a storyline.