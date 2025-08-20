AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Brock Lesnar Return, Whether WWE Has 'A PR Problem'

Brock Lesnar made a bold statement upon his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 this year, attacking former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena right after his match with Cody Rhodes and hitting him with an F5 before walking away. Some fans have deemed Lesnar's return as controversial, but veteran commentator Jim Ross suggests that this isn't the case for "The Beast Incarnate."

During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast When asked about the controversy surrounding Lesnar and WWE's efforts to get in front of the backlash by letting Paul Levesque comment on his return during the press conference, Ross dismissed the idea that WWE has a PR problem. "They get their talent booked on some of the damnedest things," he explained. "Their PR machine is rolling, so whoever is involved with that department right now — I don't have any idea — deserves an 'atta boy' or 'atta girl'... 'cause they're winning their wars."

"I don't know if my ego's gonna let me say I was shocked, but I was certainly surprised," Ross said. "He was massive. My God, he's big. And he's not sloppy he's... his body's tight; he looks like he's been working out." Ross then expressed that, either way, Lesnar's return at SummerSlam was an interesting way to end the show, but at the end of the day, it poses more questions than it answers. "And that's always a good formula!"

