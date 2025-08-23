Kevin Nash Details Vince McMahon Tugging At Heart Strings To Try To Keep Him In WWE

The "Monday Night War" between the then-WWF and WCW was going strong when Kevin Nash made the jump between companies in 1996 to join real-life friend Scott Hall in the company, to later go on to create the New World Order. On a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash discussed his complicated relationship history with WWE, his loyalty to the company, and how Vince McMahon once tried to pull on his heartstrings to attempt to keep him for less money than WCW was offering.

"My loyalty, I told this to Vince when I was leaving," Nash explained. "He said, 'We're family.' I said, 'No. We're not family. My family is sitting in f****** Arizona right now and my wife's about to give birth to my son in f****** three months and I need to know how much I'm going to make.' It's very hard to financially plan when you don't know whether you're going to make a dollar or a f****** two million dollars."

Nash said that he wrote down WCW's offer and passed it to McMahon, who in his words, pulled a "classic Vince" move. He read it, dropped his head, turned his back and started pacing, like he was pondering it. Nash said he came back and told him he couldn't match it. Nash explained that if McMahon would have matched the offer dollar-for-dollar, he would have stayed with WWF.

"Big Daddy Cool" would work with WCW and establish the nWo alongside Hall and Hulk Hogan from '96 through his contract expiring in 2001. Nash returned to the company, alongside Nash and Hogan as the nWo, in February 2002.

