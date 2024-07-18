Why WWE's The Undertaker Calls Monday Night Wars The Best Thing To Happen In Wrestling

The infamous Monday Night Wars were recently brought up once again in the Vice TV series "Who Killed WCW?" Many of the figures who lived through the controversial era still speak fondly of the chaotic times inside and outside the ring, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who felt that the competition between WWE and WCW made WWE the company that it is today.

"It was great. It was the best thing that ever happened to professional wrestling was the Monday Night Wars," Undertaker gushed on the latest "Six Feet Under." "It was probably us getting our asses handed to us was the best thing that ever happened." While it only occurred for a mere five and a half years, Undertaker feels that WCW simply brought out the best in WWE, which is why he doesn't think there's been any time since that has captured the same spark as September 1995-March 2001. "We [now] have to create our own competition, but when you have somebody that's a true competitor, man that's fun," Undertaker said. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently took credit for starting the Monday Night Wars by dropping the WWF Women's Championship into a trashcan on live television.

Some have compared the ratings battle between WWE and WCW with the current promotional competition between AEW and WWE, though the shows rarely air head-to-head like "WCW Nitro" did against "WWE Raw." AEW recently celebrated 250 episodes of "AEW Dynamite," which makes the Wednesday program 36 episodes away from outlasting "Nitro's" 286 episodes.