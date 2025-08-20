AEW's Jim Ross Comments On New WWE PLE Deal With ESPN

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that ESPN will be the new home for all WWE premium live events starting in 2026. Over the last four years, WWE PLE's have aired on Peacock, but with the streaming service's contract with the promotion expiring in March 2026, ESPN decided to step in by making a five year, $1.6 billion deal to secure the rights going forward. Although viewers have been split on the decision to have PLE's featured on ESPN due to the increase in subscription price, AEW commentator Jim Ross believes that the new deal will help generate newer WWE fans and will benefit the company long-term.

"It's going to expand the audience and more people are going to be able to sample it without going to a lot of trouble because ESPN's been around so long and they're so established that I can see the similarities and the comparisons between a WWE fan and say a SportsCenter fan. You know, I'm addicted to SportsCenter ... I think it's a real good deal for WWE," Ross explained on "Grilling JR." "So, we'll see how it works out for them. They're getting plenty of money for it."

Although it was first stated that ESPN's partnership with WWE wouldn't begin until 2026, new reports have suggested that the sports network could be involved in a rumored PLE in September that's yet to be announced. It's also been speculated that official details about the PLE and ESPN's involvement are set to be revealed this week.

