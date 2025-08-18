Backstage Report Indicates That Rumored WWE PLE Could Broadcast On ESPN

Earlier this month, WWE and ESPN announced a new partnership set to begin next year, with all of the wrestling promotion's premium live events scheduled to stream on the sports network's new platform in the United States, beginning with WWE WrestleMania 42. However, according to a report from PWInsider, that partnership may begin sooner than indicated. There's a rumored September WWE PLE that has yet to be announced, and the outlet said that the word going around in the broadcast industry is that it will involve ESPN.

Assuming the report is correct, it's still not clear if the PLE will broadcast on ESPN's traditional cable network, the new streaming platform, or both. As part of the announced agreement, all WWE PLEs will stream on the recently-debuted service while some select events (or parts of events) will be available on the cable station. PWInsider's report stated that the details for this PLE should be officially announced this week.

Word has it that next month's WWE event will compete directly against AEW All Out. While this show is rumored to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, the AEW event will happen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. While no matches have been announced for All Out, the current belief for the mystery WWE show is that it will be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. Both promotions have major events scheduled in Europe before the head-to-head date, with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London, England on August 24, and WWE Clash in Paris scheduled for August 31.