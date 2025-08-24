FKA Cameron Remembers Dancing With Vince McMahon On WWE TV

In one of the most bizarre segments from the early 2010s, Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron of the Funkadactyls, danced with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon alongside Naomi on an episode of "WWE Raw." Despite dancing being the most important part to the Funkadactyls gimmick, Cameron recently admitted that she didn't know how to dance when she arrived to WWE, while also reflecting on being nervous when she learned about her backstage segment with McMahon.

"Naomi, she used to be part of Orlando and she was the person who taught us like the dances and it was difficult because having to dance in heels, you already don't know how to dance. You're like, 'Wait, and this going to be live.' Fake it till you make it," Cameron explained speaking with "The Wrestling Classic." "So that definitely was nerve-wracking. I was like, 'This is the boss,' but that was his idea. So, I was just like, 'Okay, if this is his idea, then this means it's going to be fun,' and he got into it and it was live, so you know, there was no redo. Like, what you see is what you get."

After the Funkadactyls disbanded in 2014, Cameron struggled to resonate as a singles star with the audience and was unfortunately released from WWE in 2016. That said, she did make a brief appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and claimed WWE wanted her to return to weekly television in order to kickstart a storyline with Naomi, but those plans never came to fruition.

