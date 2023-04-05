Cameron Says She Was Asked To Return To WWE After Royal Rumble Appearance

Former "Tough Enough" competitor and WWE star Cameron, whose real name is Ariane Andrew, came up through the company's developmental system, wrestling for both FCW and NXT before eventually making her way to the main roster. Though she was released by WWE in 2016, Andrew made her return to the company in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, where she shared a memorable moment with her former tag team partner and onscreen rival Naomi after getting eliminated. Cameron's moment with Naomi didn't go anywhere, but Andrew recently stated on "Ring The Belle" that she was initially supposed to return for more appearances following her spot in the Royal Rumble.

"I was supposed to come back," Andrew said. "It was such a roller coaster weekend. It was ... doing the Rumble, then losing my dad, then getting the call on Tuesday being asked to come back." Andrew stated that she then received a text message on Thursday informing her that her travel was being canceled, but she wasn't given a specific reason why. According to Andrew, the initial plan was to continue the storyline between herself and Naomi, but the idea never came to fruition.

"Naomi didn't have anybody, and it's like that was the perfect moment," Andrew continued. "And after that didn't happen, I was like 'When would there ever be another moment like this? It was like perfect timing.'" The former WWE star shared that the combination of losing her father followed by being given an opportunity to return to WWE only to have it taken away was hard to deal with, and it caused her to schedule a "two-hour therapy session" instead of the standard single hour.

