International Star Says He'll Make His AEW Dynamite Debut

Scottish wrestler and BBC sitcom actor Grado has claimed that, one way or the other, he will appear at "AEW Dynamite" airing as the promotion touches down in Glasgow for the first time this week.

Grado told the "Scottish Sun" ahead of the show that he had yet to know what his involvement would be, but he would be at the OVO Hydro for the show.

"I've not even had a phone call," he said. "I just know that I'm going to be at the Hydro tomorrow night. If the wrestlers come to Glasgow, I need to be involved. It's going to be absolutely bouncing. The atmosphere is going to be nuts, it's going to be televised worldwide."

Grado continued to say the best wrestling audiences were found in Glasgow, and that whether it's jumping through the barrier or given a lift over the gate, he'll be there to do something. He noted that although he wasn't the fittest wrestler in the business, there was something about the crowd that gave him the second wind to perform.

"Sometimes I get blown up just walking my dog," he explained. "But what happens is, there's just a switch in the ring where you start pasting somebody, trying to bust their onion, and that's what I want to do tonight."

Grado made a surprise appearance at AEW's All In 2023 event emanating from Wembley Stadium in London, joining Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to fight off Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. But he says he's looking forward to making history, "I'll need to show them what we're all about. I've watched AEW since the beginning and some of the best wrestlers in the world are there. This AEW's first event in Scotland and it won't be the last after they see what we can do."