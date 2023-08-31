Grado Reveals One Regret About Working AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

Grado made a surprise appearance during the Zero Hour preshow before All In last weekend, joining forces with Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to brawl against Jeff Jarrett and his crew. But it all came together last minute, he revealed to "Cultaholic Wrestling," and that left him with one major regret about wrestling in front of more than 80,000 fans.

"I would've invested in a brand new leotard," he admitted. "When I was wrestling every single week, I would spend so much money on getting new gear made. I was always getting new gear made. I've not had any gear made since 2019 — the tail end of 2019 — that purple and black gear which I detest; I hate it."

Unfortunately for Grado, he ended up having to sporting the ring wear he loathes. But that didn't stop him from receiving a huge ovation from those in attendance at Wembley Stadium. However, fans were pleased for him to be in the spotlight on such a grand stage, there was not one familiar face there for Grado due to everything coming together so close to the show.

"I had not one pal there. I hadn't any family members, I didn't have anybody, there was nobody there. If I knew I was going to be going down there, I'd have brought the whole family with me," he said. "Aye, I would've went nuts, but the way it worked out, it is probably for the best. That was just amazing."

