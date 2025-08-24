WWE's John Cena Reveals Director James Gunn's Feelings About 'You Can't See Me' Taunt

John Cena shared "Peacemaker" and "Superman" Director James Gunn's stance on his signature WWE taunt.

Cena is wrestling his last matches as a WWE performer in the coming months, with 2025 marked as the final year of his in-ring career as he finally completely transitions to Hollywood. Even in the past decade, Cena has accrued many a notable role in both independent and franchise projects, ranging from "Fast and Furious" to "Transformers."

Gunn first cast Cena as the Peacemaker character in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and as the director assumed control of the wider DC cinematic universe, Cena's character has and will continue to play a focal role in the continuity. So much so that the character has led two seasons on streaming, as well as a cameo in the "Superman" movie released in July.

With the second season of "Peacemaker" due to hit MAX in the coming days, Cena sat down with GQ to go through some of his best scenes in the first season. In one clip, he could be seen arguing with school children during a superhero Q&A, and Cena credited Gunn's writing for the portrayal of a man struggling to find his groove in the role.

"Written beautifully, and like, on the square," John Cena said of the scene. "Again, that's where you begin to see that [Peacemaker] is contemplating, 'Am I doing it right?'"

A following clip showed what many viewers took as a jab towards Cena's WWE character, with a child telling Cena's character he doesn't like him because "he can see through him. Cena replied, "He f***ing hates that joke. I don't mind it. So in my mind, just to p*** him off, yes. That's absolutely what James Gunn meant. He meant, 'You can't see me.'"

"He is throwing s*** at his computer right now," he laughed.