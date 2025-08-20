Backstage Details On Chris Jericho's AEW Status Through 2025, Possible WWE Return

Chris Jericho has never been far from the spotlight, but lately, the attention surrounding him has less to do with in-ring performances and more to do with what's next. The 53-year-old veteran hasn't been seen on AEW programming since mid-April, when he quietly walked away from his "Learning Tree" act. Since then, no teases, no surprise cameos—just silence.

That silence, naturally, has bred lots of talk regarding his future. A single "like" on Instagram, endorsing a fan post about Jericho heading back to WWE, was enough to set off a wave of chatter.

Reports followed suggesting the possibility had at least been floated, though WWE insiders were quick to temper expectations. One higher-up told Fightful Select it's far too early to tell, and others clarified that Jericho's name hasn't been raised in creative meetings at all. What is clear is that Jericho remains on good terms with WWE, a bridge never burned.

Jericho is signed with AEW through 2025, with several months still remaining on his deal. Those close to the situation noted that creative conversations are scarce, though Jericho typically deals directly with Tony Khan when it comes to his character's direction. Questions linger about whether AEW might consider freezing the contract if he remains off television much longer.

There are smaller tells: Bryan Keith and Big Bill, once tied to Jericho's faction, have quietly disappeared from AEW's roster listings, a subtle sign the Learning Tree has been trimmed away.

Of course, Jericho is not just another name on the roster. He was AEW's first world champion, its loudest early signature, and arguably the performer who lent the start-up its first jolt of legitimacy in 2019. His absence leaves a void—but also a mystery. And if wrestling history has proven anything, it's that Jericho has a knack for making the next chapter his most compelling yet.

If you use any info from this article, please credit Fightful Select and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.