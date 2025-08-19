Dave Meltzer: 'Lots Of Talk' About Chris Jericho Potentially Leaving AEW For WWE

There has been plenty of talk over the last few days regarding Chris Jericho's contract status with AEW. The first-ever AEW World Champion sparked WWE return rumors over the weekend when he "liked" an Instagram post about the possibility of him rejoining the company when his AEW deal expires in December. A Fightful Select report last month stated that unless Jericho's deal had been frozen while he was off television, it will go until the end of the year. On the Tuesday edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed the news about Jericho's contract, and confirmed there is interest from WWE.

"I know from a WWE standpoint that there is lots of talk there about Jericho," Meltzer explained. "People speculating Royal Rumble. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything. From a timing standpoint, again, all things being equal from Jericho's standpoint, it's time to go to WWE. The stuff that has been plaguing him, like fan response, he goes to WWE. A guy from AEW that goes to WWE is going to be over like crazy."

Meltzer said that Jericho could get more money from AEW President Tony Khan if he didn't want to lose him to WWE, but the money was going to be there "either way." Meltzer mentioned he may not have as much free reign to do different angles in WWE, but WWE would work a schedule around Jericho.

Jericho hasn't been seen on AEW television since he lost the ROH Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty in April. On the following "AEW Dynamite," he told The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith to prove themselves in his absence.

