Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite Following Dynasty Loss: 'I Think It's Best That I Leave'

Chris Jericho lost his temper with The Learning Tree's "Bad Apple" Bryan Keith and Big Bill following the stable's losses at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, and the former ROH World Champion stormed out of "AEW Dynamite" after destroying the set of "TV Time." Jericho started off the segment in the ring by himself and congratulated Bandido for getting the victory over him at Dynasty after weeks of feuding.

He then called out Big Bill and Keith, who lost their attempt to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Hurt Syndicate at the pay-per-view. He said he hoped they'd become champions, but before he could go on, Bill interrupted him and said he had been getting angry lately and wouldn't stand for being Jericho's punching bag when things went wrong. Bill said Keith felt the same way. Jericho said that Bill wasn't there for him when he lost the ROH Championship, but said he wasn't angry, just disappointed. He took his frustration out on the TV screen in the ring with his baseball bat, all while repeating that he was disappointed.

Jericho said that until Bill and Keith make a change, it was best if he left. He left the ring, and after a commercial break, he was shown storming off through the backstage area before he got in a car and drove off.