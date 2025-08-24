Former WWE Star Spike Dudley Looks Back On Feud With Wrestling Legend

Former ECW star Spike Dudley has been relatively quiet since his wrestling days ended, but he recently opened up about his career in a candid interview that offered fans a nostalgic look back at some of the most memorable moments in Extreme Championship Wrestling history.

Many fans are wondering what Spike Dudley is up to today. Well, he sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast to speak about many topics, including giving flowers to his first rival in ECW – Bam Bam Bigelow.

"Aside from the Dudley storyline, which went on my whole time with ECW, my first feud was with Bam Bam Bigelow. Bam Bam wanted to do it because it was easy, he wasn't gonna get hurt wrestling me. But he also knew he could get me over," Dudley said. "One thing he said to me, he was like, Spike, I love that you sell for me, but I should never have to bend over to pick you up. You're the little guy, you're always scrapping ... you're always trying to fight, and I think that was the most important lesson I ever learned for my gimmick."

Dudley reminisces on one of the most viral spots in ECW history, where Bigelow launched him into the crowd at the Philadelphia Arena.

"It's a part of wrestling history, and I'm not trying to brag," Dudley said. "You could only do that with ECW. Because first of all, you needed to crowd to catch me ... at the arena, they caught me like a baby, I was crowd surfing."

It's clear that those wild ECW days still hold a special place in Dudley's heart, and moments like these remind us why the promotion's legacy continues to captivate wrestling fans decades later.

