Bully Ray Addresses Possibility Of John Cena's Last WWE Date Just Being An Appearance

John Cena's retirement tour has been met with a mixed reception online, especially after how he won his record-setting 17th world championship as well as his heel and babyface turns. But, with only a handful of dates left before he officially retires, could WWE subvert expectations even further by having Cena's final WWE appearance simply be an in-person appearance and a promo? WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks so.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained that Cena's final on-screen appearance could simply be a celebration show. "I don't need to see John Cena wrestle in Boston. What I need to see is the final farewell to John Cena," he said, before noting that the entire show should be dedicated to Cena. "If anybody deserves a king's final farewell, it is him. Do you really need to see the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and this and that? All you're gonna see is [him] playing the hits on his last match?"

"Let's just say this: Saturday Night's Main Event – the final farewell to John Cena; it almost turns into a 'Mick Foley: This Is Your Life' segment hosted by The Rock, and we, for 90-minutes, we send off John Cena; I have no problem with that," Bully added, but added a scenario where Cena faces The Rock in front of a live audience at Survivor Series instead, which could generate the income needed to simply have a celebration episode for Cena the following week.

WWE did a similar farewell for Hall of Famer Ric Flair, whose final match was at WrestleMania 24, with a televised celebration of his career the next night on "Raw."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.