AEW's Jim Ross Details Chemistry Between WWE's Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman & Partner Kane

The Attitude Era was filled with many odd segments and pairings that didn't exactly make sense on paper, only to become insanely popular. When "The Big Red Machine," Kane, teamed up with D-Generation X's X-Pac, they went so far as to become the WWE World Tag Team Champions. In an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross looked back at Kane and X-Pac's surprise team-up, noting that the two men had incredible chemistry.

"Those two had chemistry, they respected each other, they wanted each other to succeed and do well, and they did," Ross recalled. "So, it was just a marriage made in heaven; unpredictable heaven, if nothing else." The veteran added that the two ended up doing well together, but admitted that he was one of the people who initially were skeptical about Kane and X-Pac being paired. "I just didn't feel it, but I was wrong."

"It shows you how good Glenn Jacobs [Kane] was, and it certainly showed that Sean [X-Pac] was willing to do whatever Sean could do, from an athletic standpoint, to make this thing work," Ross added. Additionally, he recalled that the elements of the team just gelled well together and that he was happy to call their matches back in the day, because it was a fun experience for him. "They told good stories and two good guys, two very good guys that loved the business, that made sure they took care of their end of the proposition; and they did."

