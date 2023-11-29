Why Kane Is WWE HOFer X-Pac's Favorite Tag Team Partner

X-Pac has named fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane as his favorite tag team partner in his long and storied WWE career.

X-Pac was a guest on a recent edition of WWE's "The Bump," where he was shown a picture on social media of a fan comparing his partnership with Kane to that of "WWE NXT's" Von Wagner and Mr. Stone after the two stars hugged recently. The Hall of Famer stated that Kane was his favorite partner, and argued that their team was the "greatest odd couple tag team" in pro wrestling.

"It's aged very well [the Kane-X-Pac partnership]. In my opinion — I say this with all humility — I think that myself and Kane as the greatest odd couple tag team ever in wrestling. I really do," declared X-Pac. "He's my favorite partner. Whenever I see that comparison it makes me happy."

In 1999, X-Pac and Kane teamed up for the first time. They had a successful run as a tag team, winning the Tag Team Championship twice and even being awarded the "Pro Wrestling Illustrated" Tag Team of the Year award. However, X-Pac later betrayed Kane and turned on him.

With X-Pac returning to the DX fold, it was now time for him to feud with his former tag team partner. The two battled it out against each other at WrestleMania 2000 when Kane teamed up with Rikishi to face his former partner and Road Dogg in a tag team match. Kane and Rikishi defeated the two D-Generation X members to bring the rivalry to an end.