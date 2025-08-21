Will Ospreay On AEW Dynamite: I'm Not Cleared For Forbidden Door, But I'm Wrestling

Will Ospreay told the Glasgow crowd during "AEW Dynamite" that he was not medically cleared for his participation at Forbidden Door, but he refused to miss out on the opportunity to dismantle the Death Riders in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

Following his tag team win over the Young Bucks alongside Swerve Strickland at All In Texas, Ospreay revealed that he had sustained severe neck issues that he would need a stretch of absence to rehabilitate, while also promising that he would return before Forbidden Door.

He returned on August 13 to challenge Jon Moxley and his stable to a Lights Out Steel Cage match at the London event, with it later being confirmed that Ospreay would team with Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Bucks inside the cage.

Speaking ahead of the bout during "Dynamite" on Wednesday, Ospreay said that he didn't want to disappoint the fans when AEW came to his home, and although he was not cleared, he would still be wrestling at the event. He said that was why the match was unsanctioned, to ensure that no fault lies with AEW as it was solely his own decision to step into the fold in his state.

The crowd then chanted "Please don't die" after Ospreay played with the possibility of it happening in the ring. He said that even if there was a chance he couldn't continue beyond this weekend, he would ensure that he left everything in the ring. He and Moxley then shared a brief confrontation in the ring before the action kicked off with a tag match between Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta against Tanahashi, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight.