MJF Adds Three Conditions To AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door World Title Match On Dynamite

MJF is just a few days away from his AEW World Championship match with Hangman Adam Page at Forbidden Door in London, England, but on the August 20 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Glasgow, Scotland, the "Salt of the Earth" managed to swing the odds of him leaving The O2 Arena with the title back in his favor in dramatic fashion.

Page came to the ring to let the Scottish crowd know that MJF is a man who only uses underhanded tactics to get what he wants because he doesn't have the guts to handle his problems head-on. Everyone thought Page would call MJF out, but he decided against it since he knew Friedman wouldn't show up as he is an insecure, gutless coward, and promised MJF that he will shove his boots up his a** at Forbidden Door.

MJF's music then hit, Friedman was nowhere to be found, causing Hangman to smile since it was exactly what he thought Max would do. However, Tony Schiavone then stood up and told Hangman that MJF does have something to say and has commandeered a camera backstage, but if Hangman tries to leave the ring because Max finishes, something bad would happen. MJF appeared on the big screen along with Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, three men who Max was speaking to earlier in the night. Joining them was Mark Briscoe, who was tied to a chair and would eventually be covered in gasoline as MJF told Hangman if he didn't give in to his stipulations for their match, he'd set Briscoe on fire in the same way Hangman set Swerve Strickland's house on fire a year earlier.

Max had three stipulations; the title could change hands via disqualification, the title could change hands via count out, and that he wouldn't need to execute his Casino Gauntlet contract at Forbidden Door, meaning Page would be giving MJF a shot instead. After counting down from five, Page accepted the stipulations, and MJF told the champion that he saved his friend, meaning that he could still call himself a hero. Once Max was off screen, Page grabbed a steel chair and ran backstage where he found Ricochet, hitting him with the chair in the process, but the two were pulled apart by security, who informed Page that MJF had left the building already. Page knocked out one of the security guards before leaving himself.