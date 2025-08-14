MJF Goaded Into Executing AEW World Title Opportunity

MJF walked in to Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" hoping to trick "Hangman" Adam Page into handing him an AEW World Championship opportunity without using his Casino Gauntlet Match contract privileges. "The Devil's" plan, however, magnificently backfired, and MJF walked out of "Dynamite" with a confirmed world title match at Forbidden Door, a cashed-in contract, and a bruised ego.

MJF and Page clashed in a war of words to open "Dynamite," and MJF immediately began to play mind games with AEW's world titleholder. He dismissed dichotomous notions of "good" and "evil," claiming that Page was the real problem. He openly embraced his devilish moniker, and accused Page of being a fraudulent champion. Page kept his cool, and shot back at MJF by taunting him to take his "shot" at the title, using his Casino Gauntlet Match contract. He accused MJF of being too afraid to use his contractually-bestowed title opportunity, and claimed that the challenger was trying to hold on to the contract as a back-up, should he fail to secure the AEW World Championship. MJF, now red in the face, finally broke, and verbally used his Casino Gauntlet Match contract to meet Page in London to contest Page's world title. Page, satisfied, began to leave the ring, but not before getting in one final shot at his new challenger.

"I will see you at Forbidden Door, dumba**," Page taunted.

With MJF and Page now made official for Forbidden Door, AEW's upcoming London venture is looking to be a can't-miss show. Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena similarly used her Casino Gauntlet Match winner privileges to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm's for the AEW Women's World Championship at London's O2 Arena, while Swerve Strickland staked his claim on Kazuchika Okada's AEW Unified Championship after weeks of tense interactions following All In: Texas.