WWE's Becky Lynch: I Helped Old Lady In Wheelchair Who Said 'I Hope Bayley Beats You'

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley has spanned their entire WWE careers from their early tenures in NXT to recent memory, in which the two have already clashed on two occasions: a one-on-one on the June 23 episode of "WWE Raw" and a Triple Threat for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025.

Interestingly, based on a story Lynch recently shared on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, the rivalry between her and Bayley is known by the most unlikely fans. "By the way, did you hear this: there was this thing, kind of went around a little bit, 'cause the other day I helped this lady," Lynch recalled, adding that the aforementioned woman was an elderly woman who fell out of her wheelchair and that she helped her get up. "Real superhero. I went over, I helped her up, she talked to me; she's like 'Oh, how's your daughter? She's beautiful,' you know?"

"Then, she gives me a hug and she goes: 'I hope Bayley beats you.' This actually happened!" she added. "I then dumped her back out of her wheelchair and I walked up... no, I didn't do that! But I was like 'Ah! Well, that serves me right!'" In the past, Lynch has commented on being a heel, expressing that she enjoys being able to say whatever and do whatever she wants, further describing the experience as freeing compared to being a babyface.

