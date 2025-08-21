UFC CEO Dana White Dismisses WWE & AEW In Favor Of Making 'Real Money' On Power Slap

Dana White changed the game of mixed martial arts when he, alongside the Fertitta brothers, purchased the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in January 2001 for $2 million. The promotion is now valued between $15 to $16 billion and recently secured a media rights deal with Paramount worth $7.7 billion.

Now, White is looking to revolutionize the sport of.....slapping? The sports business mogul launched Power Slap in 2022, a sport where two competitors take turns slapping each other in the face until one falls. No, seriously.

The venture has drawn criticism from most corners of the combat sports world, but White insists it has quickly developed a loyal fan base. He has also doubled down on expanding the brand globally, teasing future international events.

White jumped on the "CutlerCast" podcast and noted that his recruiting strategy involves bringing in independent pro wrestlers.

"There's a lot of people out there that wanna get into the AEW or the WWE. And these guys will f******' jump off of a ladder onto a table full of tacks for $50 a night. You can come into Power Slap and make a s*** load of money, you know what I mean? And these guys are all tough guys, they're big guys. So, we're looking at these guys who wanted to be professional wrestlers, and a lot of other athletes around the world who didn't become professional wrestlers."

White is part of the TKO family along with WWE. He recently discussed how the two companies work together now that they are under the same umbrella. TKO Chief, Ari Emmanuel also chimed in comparing Dana White and WWE Creative Chief Paul Levesque.

