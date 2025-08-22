AEW CEO Tony Khan: 'I Look Forward To HBO Max Joining The PPV Provider Party'

Fans of All Elite Wrestling can currently access the wrestling promotion's pay-per-views through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, and traditional cable as well. Per its media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max will be another future host of AEW PPVs, with the streaming service's subscribers reportedly being offered a discounted rate for them. On the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call, AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed his excitement for the pending addition.

"The support of the fans has been tremendous, so certainly pay-per-view is a great platform for AEW," Khan said. "Working with great providers. Right now we're working with Amazon Prime, who've joined us this year. They're tremendous. Working with all the cable and satellite companies in demand, PPV.com, now YouTube. Some really, really great partners joining us. In the future, when it's ready to go, I also look forward to HBO Max joining the pay-per-view provider party. AEW certainly feed HBO Max, Warner Brothers, TBS and TNT, these relationships, as being a lifeblood of our company."

As previously explained by Khan, the date in which AEW pay-per-views will officially come aboard HBO Max is dependent on the platform properly developing and integrating the technology needed to support the live PPV streams. A number of past AEW PPVs are currently available on HBO Max, as are episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, emanating from London's O2 Arena on August 24, is the next pay-per-view on the company's schedule. Notable matches on the card include AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Athena.

