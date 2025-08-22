AEW CEO Tony Khan Explains Reduced Forbidden Door Representation From NJPW & STARDOM

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door right around the corner on Sunday, many have noticed how many AEW stars have been advertised for this year's event in contrast to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM. AEW CEO Tony Khan did address the reason for such when asked on the Forbidden Door media call.

"This year, the schedule was very different with Forbidden Door being moved to the end of the summer and after the G1 Climax, it meant that it would change how the event was presented this year and we've been able to take advantage of it and I think in a lot of ways it make the most of it."

Khan emphasized that the close proximity of the G1 Climax and STARDOM's 5Star Grand Prix Tournament had a large impact on talent from both promotions being able to participate in Forbidden Door due to a lack of availability.

"I was told a lot of the New Japan wrestlers were not going to be available until the week of the pay-per-view, which is not, you know, in this case is something that I took on and said, 'Okay, well, we're going to use the best wrestlers to put on the very best event.'"

Khan named NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi as one of the talents he was most excited to have featured on the Forbidden Door card. He also voiced his delight with STARDOM's Bozilla taking part in the event.

"I also think for a European pay-per-view, having a European star like Bozilla who's a second generation star and has a great wrestling mind in addition to these great physical abilities and really growing into becoming an excellent wrestler."

