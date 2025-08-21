Former Marigold Twin Star Champion Representing STARDOM At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The final piece of the TBS Championship match puzzle has been slotted, with former Marigold Twin Star Champion Bozilla now representing STARDOM at Forbidden Door.

AEW announced as such on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" when they revealed the full match graphic for the TBS Championship four-way scheduled for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24. Keeping up with the theme of cross-promotional matches, reigning champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against fellow AEW star Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla. The latter's addition comes hot on the heels of her elimination from STARDOM's 5Star Grand Prix, which came courtesy of Suzu Suzuki.

Following her loss to Suzuki, Bozilla revealed that she'd be flying to England on behalf of STARDOM for an all but confirmed venture. "This was my first 5Star Grand Prix in STARDOM. I might not win, and I lost today, which is fine, because losing makes you only stronger," Bozilla said after her match. "I've become stronger than ever before. This tournament may be over for me because I'm disqualified from the finals, but my summer is not over yet. I'm flying to England very, very soon. I will represent STARDOM and Japanese pro wrestling from the finest, from the best, from the strongest, from everything. So for the stupid asses out there who don't understand what I'm saying, it means I'm opening the Forbidden Door."

The German wrestler had a breakout run in Dream Star Fighting Marigold throughout 2024 and early 2025. During it, she enjoyed one reign as Marigold Twin Star Champion alongside Tank before later departing the promotion this past April. In June, she officially joined STARDOM as a part of the Mi Vida Loca faction.