Mercedes Mone To Defend TBS Title Against AEW, STARDOM & CMLL Stars At Forbidden Door

Tony Khan has named the four AEW stars who will compete to represent AEW at Forbidden Door for the TBS Championship, which Mercedes Mone currently holds.

Forbidden Door, which will take place on August 24 in London, England, will see Mone put her title on the line in a four-way match against one star from AEW, one from STARDOM, and another from CMLL. Khan announced on X that this week's "AEW Dynamite" will feature a four-way match between Billie Starkz, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Alex Windsor.

"#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT WEDNESDAY! Forbidden Door TBS Title 4-Way Qualifier @amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz. This Wednesday's 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor!"

This Wednesday's 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/Evm2W1jiBJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2025

None of the four stars has ever held a title in their time in AEW. Mone has previously faced Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Billie Starkz, facing Blue last April, Aminata in October, and finally Starkz in March this year, successfully retaining her TBS title on all three occasions. The three matches were also the only times that Mone faced the three aforementioned stars, while she has never been in the ring with Windsor.

Mone is closing in on 450 days with the TBS Championship around her waist, which she won last May at Double or Nothing. Her most recent title defense came last month on "Dynamite," where she got one over Mina Shirakawa.

The two other stars who will compete for Mone's title, from STARDOM and CMLL, have not been announced yet. Three other matches have been announced for Forbidden Door, which include AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada putting his title on the line against Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm against Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, and The Hurt Syndicate defending their tag team titles against an unnamed team.