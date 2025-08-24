Dominik Mysterio Names Fellow WWE Stars He Wants To Face

Five years ago, Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. Since then, he's wrestled over 300 matches. Still, there's many competitors he has yet to even lock up with. During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Mysterio revealed some of the performers he's eager to potentially face in the future.

"I feel like I've never really gotten in the ring with Bronson Reed," Mysterio said. "I know he's a big boy, but I feel like we'd have some fun in there. Guys like Grayson Waller. Me and the Judgment Day could have some really fun matches with the Motor City Machine Guns. I feel like stuff like that would be really fun. But, like you said, there's so much talent right now. We can literally do anything with anyone, everywhere. We could go down to NXT and take it over. We can go over to SmackDown. There's a whole new Bloodline going on. I've never worked any of those guys, so that'd be really fun to get into it. There's just so much talent that the Judgment Day can just play with."

Mysterio and Bronson Reed's in-ring interactions have been limited to a 2023 WWE live event battle royal and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, the latter of which Mysterio spent over 30 minutes in. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble also served as the stage for Mysterio and Waller's sole encounter. Meanwhile, Mysterio and the Motor City Machine Guns have a fresh slate in regards to tag team competition. Chris Sabin has faced "Dirty Dom" one-on-one in a "WWE Speed" tournament matchup, though.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.