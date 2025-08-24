WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Outlines Issue LA Knight Is Facing

LA Knight's utilization in WWE has been an ongoing issue with fans for years, who believe that the former United States Champion should've been a main eventer by now. In light of another shocking departure, Karrion Kross, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained what issue both men faced in WWE and why fans are not getting what they're calling for.

"There's only so many f***ing top of the card guys," Nash pointed out during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. "There's only f***ing like – right now, I think that's the biggest problem with a guy like LA Knight." Nash continued, noting what Knight has ultimately done right in his WWE run. "LA Knight is in a position where he is over but he's over because ... he's gotten himself over because of the formula that worked, like, when we all got over: catchphrase," Nash added. The veteran then contrasted Knight to CM Punk, with whom he shared a segment during "WWE Raw." "Punk is organically over ... Anytime Punk wants to, Punk can f***ing make his s*** look weak by f***ing mocking his shtick."

Weeks ago, Bully Ray similarly tried to figure out what's been missing when it comes to Knight, and instead noted that there's no problem with his promo work, but instead after the bell rings. Bully explained that the former US Champion seems to have the crowd behind him up until he starts to compete. And, when it comes to the ring, this is where he loses the audience.

