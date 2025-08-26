WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Says Some Of Hulk Hogan's Final Thoughts Were For Him

This past Sunday marked one month since the world lost its most important piece of the squared circle business: "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan. And while many are still reeling from the news that his passing could have been preventable, it still hits home for many, including those like WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who wasn't just an on-screen nWo brother in arms to the 12-time World Champion, but someone dear to him in real life. Even as he was taking his last breath, it appears Nash was on Hogan's mind, which the former WWE Champion talked about on a recent episode of "Kliq This" podcast.

"One of Hog's best friends, his name is Mel...We were talking and he was talking about Hulk, and he said [that Hulk said to him]... 'Do me a favor...I'm worried about Nash...Make sure Nash is saved.'"

Fighting back tears, Nash reiterated the selfless demeanor Hogan carried throughout his entire life, whether others want to believe it or not. Of course, the outrage of criticism comes as Hogan made inappropriate comments regarding race and politics that do not align with most people's perspectives today. But like others who've paid tribute to the "Hulkster," if there is one trait they all said he conveyed, it was that he had an altruistic touch, which to Nash, is a rare gem to find not only in the pro wrestling industry, but in the general world today.

"People think that he...like they have such an opinion of him that they don't know him," Nash added. "He didn't ever want to upset anybody...It took everything in his power, but he just didn't like the way that the country was being...he didn't want [Joe] Biden to be president. And then, when he had that meltdown, and they just kind of threw Kamala [Harris], I think he thought...it was kind of dirty politics...It's an easier pile on the racial thing...The beer, it was hemorrhaging money. That's why he was on the road because it just wasn't...doing well."

