AEW Forbidden Door 2025 Full & Final Card

Although representation from partner promotions is a little light this year, today marks the return of AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Nine matches have been announced as of writing this, which will likely be the extent of the main card. However, we won't be covering the Zero Hour pre-show, with no matches revealed ahead of the weekend.

The most star-studded bout on this year's Forbidden Door is undoubtedly the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match. In it, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and an injured Will Ospreay will face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks. It's a promising mix of established rivalries and fresh matchups, but with one side reportedly battered, it remains to be seen if the high-risk match can deliver on its equally high expectations.

The AEW World Championship (or Men's World Championship, according to "Hangman" Adam Page) will also be on the line tonight. Page will defend his title against MJF, marking the third time that the rivals will meet one-on-one in an AEW ring. Their record is split 1-1 heading into Forbidden Door, and the stakes are higher than ever. Unlike most title matches, MJF coerced Page to agree that the world championship can change hands through disqualification and count-out.