Backstage Report On Creative Plans For AEW PPVs Forbidden Door & All Out

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 is set to kick off this weekend, and will notably feature FTR taking on both the teams of reigning AEW World Champions, The Hurt Syndicate, and Bandido and Brody King in a three-way tag team match. However, according to a report from Dave Meltzer during a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the plan was slightly different before changes were made.

"FTR against ... Adam Copeland and Christian was the plan for Toronto for a long, long time," Meltzer said. "Everyone knows that it was supposed to be FTR against Benjamin and Lashley, and in fact, it was supposed to be on the last pay-per-view as well, the stadium show."

Meltzer then referenced recent rumors that The Hurt Syndicate has been refusing to lose, claiming plans changed a few weeks ago.

"I was actually told about this one, because again, FTR was supposed to win the tournament and get the tag team title shot at this pay-per-view, win the titles, and defend against Copeland and Christian — that was the plan," Meltzer said. "The reason it's not in a straight tag is that there was problems in that regard ... So we're getting a three-way on Sunday."

