Winning A Match Tragically Ruined This WWE Hall Of Famer's Career

May 1, 1994. A total of 53,500 people have jampacked the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka Japan for the second-ever Wrestling Dontaku event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling. The 1994 edition of Wrestling Dontaku was a special one as it was the only time in the history of the event that it was co-promoted with WCW, who had a working relationship with NJPW during the 1990s. While many of the top names in NJPW at the time had travelled to WCW for one-off appearances since the partnership started, the stars from the United States also made the trip east, and for one of the WCW representatives, they were unaware that they were travelling to what would end up being the final match of their career.

Shortly after The Road Warriors and The Steiner Brothers beat the color out of each other in one of the best matches of the whole night, the short-lived WCW International World Heavyweight Championship would be up for grabs. The title was effectively born out of WCW withdrawing its membership from the NWA in 1993, but still owning the big gold belt that was used to represent their top champion, and because of its association with the "WCW International" brand, the title was defended in both the United States and Japan. At Wrestling Dontaku 1994, it was Sting defending the title against "Ravishing" Rick Rude, and given that Sting ended up having his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, you can probably tell who we're going to talk about here.

Outside of a one-off return in ECW in 1997, the match against Sting in Fukuoka would end up being the match that sent Rick Rude into retirement, despite the fact that after a hard-hitting contest, it was Rude who emerged victorious, becoming the new champion in the process.