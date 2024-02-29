The Tragic Side Of Wrestling Legend Sting's Real Life

Sting has enjoyed a decorated career in pro wrestling, and holds the distinction of being one of the oldest active wrestlers in the industry today. Due to this, "The Icon"s career has spanned an insane 39 years, six World Championships between WCW and TNA, and many more titles, with his latest being the AEW World Tag Team Championship. When he broke into the industry, Sting teamed up with the late Ultimate Warrior as "Power Team USA" before being repackaged as "The Blade Runners." Both men later parted ways, but continued to incorporate face paint in their gimmicks. Sting ultimately made his way to NWA, where he became the "Surfer Sting" version of his character, and established himself as a major singles star with his high-profile feud with Ric Flair.

In 1996, Sting would transform into his "The Crow"-inspired gimmick as the NWO invaded WCW. During this run, he'd become "The Vigilante," and stick with the ill-fated promotion until its closure in 2001, historically taking part in the final WCW match against Flair. Following a brief hiatus and world tour, Sting would sign with TNA, where he'd further develop his character and become one of the biggest names in the promotion.

In 2014, Sting finally jumped to WWE, but despite initial praise, his run with the company is often criticized to this day. Finally, Sting shocked the industry by debuting in AEW during the inaugural "Winter is Coming" episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2020. Sting quickly aligned himself with Darby Allin, and soon the two men will compete alongside each other more time at Revolution 2024, where "The Icon" will retire.